(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, February 17 - Press Release

February 16, 2024

Gatchalian on decongesting teachers' workload: utilize digitalization

Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to integrate digitalization into its efforts to alleviate teachers' workload and relieve them of non-teaching tasks

Gatchalian made this call during a meeting with the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), the DepEd, and other education and government stakeholders. The meeting focused on discussing DepEd Order No. 2 series of 2024, which ordered the removal of administrative tasks for public school teachers

"The unburdening of our teachers goes hand in hand with digitalization. You cannot do one without the other. I suggest including digitalization in DepEd's move to unburden teachers," said Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson of EDCOM II.

"Let's include it in the plan, how much do you need? What is the roadmap? So that every teacher will just use their laptop, input the data, and all reports come out automatically. It's also for analysis, I know it takes time to analyze data at the central level," Gatchalian told DepEd Officer-In-Charge of the Office of the Undersecretary for Human Resource and Organizational Development Wilfredo Cabral.

The DepEd official told Gatchalian that the DepEd started to work on harmonizing all existing information systems. Cabral added that the automation of reports is in the pipeline and that the agency seeks to make the data more accessible while maintaining a high level of security.

In the report Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education, the EDCOM II flagged that public school teachers continue to perform more than 50 administrative and ancillary tasks.

Gatchalian also shared the experience of Valenzuela City. In 2022, the city distributed laptops installed with #VCGuroAkoApp, an online portal for easier accomplishment of teacher tasks, including the uploading and sharing of documents and the generation of reports.

The senator has filed measures aimed at accelerating digitalization in the basic education sector. One of these is the Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383). Aside from strengthening the use of information and communications technology for learning and teaching, the proposed measure also mandates the DepEd to digitally streamline its workflows and processes.

Gatchalian: Gamitin ang digitalization sa pagpapagaan ng workload ng mga guro

Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Education (DepEd) na gawing bahagi ang digitalization sa pagpapagaan ng workload ng mga guro at pag-alis ng mga non-teaching task sa kanilang mga responsibilidad.

Ipinanawagan ito ni Gatchalian sa isang pulong kasama ang Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), DepEd, at iba pang mga stakeholders. Tinalakay sa naturang pagpupulong ang DepEd Order No. 2 series of 2024 na nag-uutos na alisin na ang administrative tasks sa mga responsibilidad ng mga public school teachers.

"Kasabay ng pagpapagaan sa gawain ng mga guro ang pagsulong sa digitalization. Hindi natin sila magagawa nang magkahiwalay. Kaya ang panukala ko ay gawin nating bahagi ang digitalization sa pagpapagaan ng gawain ng mga guro," ani Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson ng EDCOM II.

"Magkano ang kailangan natin? Ano ang roadmap? Pagsikapan nating gamitin ng bawat guro ang kanilang mga laptop upang ilagay ang datos, at upang madaling magawa at mahanap ang mga ulat. Mahalaga ito para sa pagsusuri ng datos, lalo na't matagal na panahon na ang inabot para suriin ang datos sa central level ng DepEd," sabi ni Gatchalian kay DepEd Officer-In-Charge of the Office of the Undersecretary for Human Resource and Organizational Development Wilfredo Cabral.

Ayon pa sa opisyal ng DepEd, nagsimula na ang ahensya na pagbuklurin ang lahat ng mga kasalukuyang information systems. Dagdag pa ni Cabral, isinusulong na rin sa DepEd ang automation ng mga reports upang maging mas madali ang pagkuha ng datos habang pinapanatili ang seguridad.

Sa ulat na Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education, pinuna ng EDCOM II na patuloy na ginagawa ng mga guro sa mga pampublikong paaralan ang mahigit 50 administrative at ancillary tasks.

Ibinahagi ni Gatchalian ang karanasan ng Valenzuela City. Noong 2022, ipinamahagi ng lungsod ang mga laptops na may naka-install na #VCGuroAkoApp, isang online portal para sa mas madaling pagsasagawa ng mga gawain ng mga guro, kabilang ang pag-upload, pagbabahagi, at paghahanda ng mga ulat.

Matatandaang naghain ang senador ng mga panukalang batas na layong paigtingin ang digitalization sa sektor ng edukasyon, kabilang ang Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383). Maliban sa pagpapatatag ng paggamit ng information and communications technology para sa pag-aaral at pagtuturo, imamandato rin ng panukalang batas na gawing simple ang mga proseso ng DepEd gamit ang digital technology.