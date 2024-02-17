Chitkara University Joins Global Network Of Innovative Universities In Order To Meet Demand For World-Class Higher Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, Feb 16th, 2024: Chitkara University has announced a new long-term strategic initiative to establish the Chitkara International College (CIC) in collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), ranked the #1 most innovative university in the U.S. by the U.S. News & World Report (2016-2024) and among the top 150 universities worldwide by Shanghai Ranking in 2023. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Chitkara University becomes the first university in Punjab to partner with Arizona State University to set up a new innovative educational model. The Chitkara International College will exclusively offer ASU degree programs to students in Punjab, allowing them to start their ASU undergraduate degree programs in India before transferring to the United States.



"As we enter a new era in global education, the partnership among Chitkara University, Arizona State University, and Cintana Education is about to introduce a pioneering educational model." said Dr. Chris Howard, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Arizona State University. "Join us as we embark on this exciting journey towards redefining the educational landscape."



In recent years, the number of Indian students studying in foreign universities has grown significantly. In 2021, there were 440,000 Indian students studying abroad, but this number increased to 750,000 in 2022. As a result, India has become one of the top two sources of international students globally. It is projected that the number of Indian students studying abroad will reach 1.3 million in the coming few years, with the United States being the preferred choice. This demand for high-quality international education is also increasing within India, particularly in cities outside of Tier 1 cities. Many Indian parents and students recognize the superior educational quality and outcomes universities offer in countries such as the United States. However, high tuition fees and the cost of living abroad can be significant barriers for Indian students who dream of pursuing their university degree abroad. Furthermore, the New Education Policy (NEP) by the Government of India acknowledges the need for and supports the collaboration between high-quality Indian Universities and global universities.



In collaboration with ASU, students can study at Chitkara International College (CIC) for the first two years before seamlessly transferring to ASU to complete their degree. By doing so, students are able to save on international tuition fees and pay a lower local tuition fee, making a high-quality US undergraduate degree more accessible. In addition to tuition fees, students will also save on boarding and lodging costs when staying in their home country for the first two years.



Graduates of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) programs also will be eligible for a 3-year OPT work opportunity upon graduation. This initiative will help more Indian students achieve their aspirations, gain valuable international experience, and jumpstart their careers beyond India.



Chitkara University students will learn the ASU courses and curriculum similar to what students would study at the U.S. campus. Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, shares, "The goal of this collaboration is to provide all students who enroll in the ASU programs at Chitkara International College with the best American educational experience right from day one. This is supported by exciting initiatives and programs developed with ASU and Cintana Alliances institutions, focusing on providing Chitkara students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed globally."



Students will also be provided with access to unique international exchange programs, summer immersion, and learning in global class environment opportunities at ASU and other universities worldwide through Chitkara University's membership in the ASU-Cintana Alliance.

