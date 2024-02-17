Azerbaijani Army Chief Of General Staff Observes Commando Trainings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General
Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the
Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev,
and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry visited one of the
commando military units, Azernews reports.
Chief of the General Staff met with the command staff of the
military unit, delivered to them the tasks set by the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and gave relevant instructions.
The Chief of the General Staff enquired about daily activities
of the military unit, the state of combat readiness and service
conditions. It was reported that the necessary conditions have been
created to increase the level of professionalism of the servicemen
and to fulfill tasks in difficult conditions, and various measures
are underway.
Then, Colonel General K. Valiyev watched the practical classes
of the commandos on combat and special training in high mountainous
terrain and severe winter conditions. The importance of increasing
the intensity of exercises and classes in order to maintain the
commandos' high-level combat readiness was noted.
In order to accurately and timely accomplish the tasks set to
the military unit, the command staff was assigned specific tasks on
further improvement of the quality of exercises and classes.
