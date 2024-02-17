Azerbaijan's SOCAR And AD Ports Group Discuss Oil Logistics Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Representatives
of SOCAR and AD Ports Group (Abu Dhabi) held talks on issues of
mutual interest, Trend reports via SOCAR.
Particularly, prospects of cooperation in the field of oil and
petrochemical products logistics were discussed.
Meanwhile, this Arab group of vertically integrated companies is
active in the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf, and other regions.
To note, it is engaged in logistics, maritime transportation and
shipping, port operations, free economic zones, and economic
clusters in many countries of the world.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN17022024000187011040ID1107863816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.