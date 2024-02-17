Employee Quits As Boss Cancels Leave For Brother's Wedding In Bali Netizens Say, 'Quick Fix - Boss Has To....'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An employee in Australia by the name Noel chose to quit than to miss brother's wedding in a recent incident when his boss cancelled his leave for brother's wedding in Bali. Noel received a controversial text message from his boss after which he decided to leave his job incident surfaced on social media when a business owner and outsourcing expert, Michael Sanz shared a video on TikTok, stating, \"This guy sounds like a tool. He's automatically cancelling leave without any conversation.\" Netizens reacted strongly, sparking discussions on work boundaries and the importance of clear communication in the workplace read: Millennials flock to 'Ready-To-Move-In' properties for high rental yieldsSanz shared an insight into the conversation between the employee and his boss. Sanz disclosed that the conversation between the employee-boss duo was received via the boss who claimed to stand by his opinion read: The quality of your commute to work may be far more important than a high salaryThe boss named Nick, informed the employee that his scheduled time off was cancelled as another staff member was resigning. The boss had claimed that it would be“all hands on deck” while they try to find a replacement. The boss had further stated,“We can push back a few months. I've advised HR it's now changed for you. Appreciate your understanding,” reported New York Post.

The employee pleaded the boss to not dismiss his leaves and said,“All flights are paid for and my kids are in the wedding party.”

He added,"I did book this in seven months ago, so canceling isn't an option. I can help out more until I leave if that helps, but I can't change my leave dates." Despite this, the boss asked Noel to reduce his leave from three weeks to three days while mocking Bali as a destination. Noel disturbed by the exchange said that he would consider his leave to start"from today" and during his time off he would contemplate whether"a company that doesn't promote boundaries is a place I really want to work at". Sanz called upon 'work-life balance' to be maintained in life and appreciated Noel over dealing with this situation well. Sanz said that no worker should justify taking annual leaves.

One social media user remarked, "Oh hell no! He handled that well, not his problem." Another user remarked,"Business Owner here. Unacceptable by the boss. Not the employees problem. Enjoy Bali!" A third user stated, "Response should have been. 'You'll need to find 2 new hires. Regards from Bali'." Fourth user said,"Quick fix - Boss has to tell Jenny not to resign because they are too busy and need time to find a replacement." Noel stood his ground to take those leaves as planned and turned off his phone for three weeks. He went on to look for another job upon his return as the management was distant speaking to com, Sanz underscored the importance of clear work boundaries called upon employees to make their boundaries explicit and involve HR in making such discussions.

