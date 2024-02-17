8 Injured After Temporary Structure Collapses At Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Eight people were injured when a temporary structure near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed on Saturday.

Officials said while two people have been rescued, efforts are on to save the remaining trapped under the debris.

"We are also trying to ascertain if more people are trapped under the debris," a government official stated. Officials from the Delhi Police and Fire Department are conducting rescue efforts. According to authorities, the building was set up for a wedding next to JLN stadium gate number 2.



Commenting on the incident, DCP South, Ankit Chauhan, said, "The incident happened at around 11 am today."



"One pandal, which was under preparation at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at Gate Number 2, fell. Initiatially, nearlu 12 people were suspected to be trapped."

"All were removed and were taken to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for treatment," he stated. "No fatalities have been recorded as of yet. For further rescue operations, a squad of police, firefighters, and ambulances was on the scene," according to the DCP.



