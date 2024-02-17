H3 Solutions Offers Int'l Standard Imported A To Z Hotel Supplies

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : H3 Solutions, the exclusive distributor of global brands of hotel supplies in Bangladesh, provides the country's hospitality properties with A to Z international standard hotel equipment imported from Italy, Turkiye and China. The company offers the broadest selection of quality hotel supplies for security, kitchen, room, interior, restaurant, lobby, laundry, bathroom and all other purposes.

Md Zahurul Islam, Partner and CEO of H3 Solutions said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor at his office in the capital recently.

"Our security items like door locks and luggage scanners are very popular in Dhaka market. Over 16 hotels in the capital are currently using our security items," mentioned Zahurul.



"We have everything that a hotel business needs to function at its best. At H3 Solutions, we like to think that we are experts on all the finishing touches that can make a great hotel fabulous," he added.

"We also provide hotels with luxurious pampering products, functional accessories and practical day-to-day amenities that no hotel can do without," claimed Zahurul.







"We provide the hotel and hospitality trade with an extensive range of guest amenities and accessories. However, we can also source products, tailor-made for any hotel, search out exclusive items at a competitive price, personalise many of our products with our clients' business logos and manufacture or customise to their exact specification," he added.

H3 Solutions vision is to be the go-to supplier for all hotel and home needs, expressed the CEO, adding, "We provide quality products and services that are tailored to all customer-specific needs. We are committed for fulfilling your satisfaction and strive exceed your expectations."

Their mission is to offer products and services needed to keep hotels or home businesses running smoothly, informed the CEO, adding, "We share a passion for the all that is needed for a property, and our expertise is positioned to meet the needs."

"We are building strong relationships by continually adapting to customer needs and opportunities while providing customers with a dedicated sales team as well as after-sales support. We listen to our customer's aspirations and work with them to plan and purchase the best suitable products for it."

It may be mentioned here that Md Zahurul Islam, Partner and CEO of H3 Solutions boats an illustrious career of over 17 years in this trade.