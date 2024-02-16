Prime Minister Meets EU Special Representative For The Gulf

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met here on Friday with Special Representative of the European Union (EU) for the Gulf HE Luigi Di Maio, on the margin of Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the EU and ways to support and develop them. The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, primarily was to reach and immediate ceasefire and expediting the unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance to all part of the Strip, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.