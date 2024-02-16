Zembra Unveils New Logo And Website, Expands Services To Empower Individuals With Data And AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zembra, a leading data analytics company, is excited to announce the launch of its rebranded logo and website. This marks the beginning of the company's next phase, shifting its focus to the B2C market and empowering individuals with data in decision making, combined with AI. The rebranding comes after a successful year in which Zembra quadrupled its revenue in 2023.With the new logo and website, Zembra aims to reflect its commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly data analytics solutions to individuals. The sleek and modern design of the logo represents the company's forward-thinking approach, while the website offers a seamless user experience, making it easier for individuals to access and utilize data for their decision-making processes.In addition to the rebranding, Zembra reviews API has also expanded its list of supported platforms to over 50, including popular platforms such as Google, Yelp, and Facebook. This expansion allows individuals to gather data from various sources, providing a comprehensive and holistic view of their businesses or personal endeavors. Zembra has also listened to its customers and expanded its services to include scraping data from other sources, further enhancing the accuracy and depth of its analytics. Sources fall in and beyond social listening like TikTok video comments, Facebook post reactions, Instagram hashtag posts, Hotel pricing, complaints, interviews, etc."We are thrilled to unveil our new logo and website, which reflects our commitment to empowering individuals with data and AI. Our goal is to make data analytics accessible and user-friendly for everyone, and we believe our rebranding and expanded services will help us achieve that," said Khoubeib Bouthour, the CEO and Founder of Zembra.Zembra's rebranded logo and website are now live, and the company invites individuals to explore its services and see how data and AI can transform decision making. With its continued dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, Zembra is poised to make a significant impact in the world of data analytics.

