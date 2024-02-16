Japan Is Doing Well But Isn't 'There' Yet

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel's recent Washington Post article ,“What no expert saw coming: the rise of Japan,” lauds the country's progress on the defense, economic, and diplomatic fronts over the last couple of years (since he arrived in Tokyo).

If the ambassador is surprised, he was talking to the wrong people before he went to Japan.

Japan and the Japanese have always been capable of doing whatever they need to do – whenever they feel they must. Yes, that can sometimes require a crisis of sorts – and it can sometimes be foreigners who create the crisis for them.

There've always been plenty of Japanese in the official and political classes who know what Japan needs to do to hold its own and advance its interests – while being a good ally with the US and other“informal” allies.

Sometimes foreign pressure or action gives them cover. And this allows Japan Inc to move without anyone taking responsibility for whatever it is that is done. In Japan the brash, take-charge, non-risk-averse kind of guy is not exactly popular (unlike the case in America).

The Japanese citizenry does, however, respond well to someone who has a plan and acts like a leader. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did that during his second term and was popular – and successful. He simply was the first prime minister, among a dozen or so who held the post over a three-decade period, who acted as if he knew what he was doing and was operating according to a thought-out agenda.

The ambassador's article is basically a public relations puff piece. It's true enough in parts.

But it elides the small facts that Japan – not just the Japanese Self Defense Force (JSDF) – is in no way ready to fight a war and, even worse, most of the country's leadership (as opposed to the public in general) doesn't appear to want to get ready or to do the necessary things to help the Americans fight a war.