Stocks Flat Following Inflation Data AdvertismentThe S&P 500 was unchanged midday Friday, after Thursday's gains, which resulted in another record closing high.The Dow Jones Industrials eased 26.54 points to stop for lunch Friday at 38,746.58.The much-broader index backed off 0.6 points to 5,029.13.The NASDAQ index surrendered 35.79 points to 15,870.38.This week's whiplash action briefly put Wall Street in danger of snapping a five-week winning streak. The S&P 500 is now up 0.1% for the week, while the Dow is set for a 0.3% gain. The NASDAQ, however, is poised to slide 0.6%.A.I. darling Nvidia remained higher Friday as it got another uber-bullish call from a Wall Street analyst, with Loop Capital saying it was set to eventually top $1,200. Applied Materials popped 8% on stronger-than-expected earnings.Shares of food delivery service DoorDash dropped 9% on a wider-than-expected loss, while digital advertising company Trade Desk popped about 19% after topping analysts' fourth-quarter revenue estimates and offering an upbeat outlook for the first quarter.The producer price index for January, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased 0.3%. Economists polled by Dow Jones had anticipated a gain of 0.1%. Excluding food and energy, core PPI rose increased 0.5%, higher than the expectations for a 0.1% advance.Prices for the 10-year Treasury dropped, raising yields to 4.32% from Thursday's 4.24%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices added 80 cents to $78.83 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices recovered $6.40 to $2,021.30.

