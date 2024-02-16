Petrobras, Masdar Study Projects In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates reported on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday (15)'s evening, joint discussions with Masdar of the United Arab Emirates on opportunities and projects in Brazil. Prates was on a trip to the Gulf earlier this week and gave a series of news on actions by Arab companies with Petrobras and in Brazil. Pictured above, the Brazilian executive at a meeting in Masdar.

Meeting in the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

The future opening of a branch of Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. (KUFPEC) in Brazil was one of the pieces of information disclosed, as well as Petrobras' request to Saudi Aramco for a joint analysis of opportunity analysis and talks with Mubadala on reviewing the corporate and operational details of a refinery the fund had acquired from Petrobras.

In his message on Thursday, the CEO of Petrobras said he was finalizing his trip to the UAE with a meeting at local clean energy developer Masdar with its CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi and Global Offshore Wind Director Husain Al Meer.“We talked about continuing our joint analyses of opportunities and projects in Brazil,” he wrote. There was also an online meeting between the technical staffs from the two companies.

Meeting at Saudi Aramco

On his visit to oil behemoth Saudi Aramco, Prates said, he proposed to CEO Amin Nasser a joint analysis of opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Arab company, he wrote, owns one of the world's largest refineries, in Port Arthur, United States, and bought the BR franchise in Chile from Petrobras.

According to Prates, another topic he discussed with Saudi Aramco was joining efforts towards understanding the new landscape of the retail and distribution market of fuels and lubricants given the growing electrification of the fleet and the larger share of gas and biofuels in the transport mix, as well as the growing coprocessing of vegetable oil in petroleum refineries. The CEO of Petrobras said that the companies will have built a timetable of understandings and mutual visits by mid-March.

The executive was also in Kuwait with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Nawaf Al Sabah, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. (KUFPEC) CEO Mohammad Al Haimer, and Petrochemical Industries Co. (PIC) CEO Nadia Al Hajji.“We'll will soon have good news regarding partnerships between these three companies and Petrobras, including opening a branch of KUFPEC in Brazil,” he wrote.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied Supplied Supplied

The post Petrobras, Masdar study projects in Brazil appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .