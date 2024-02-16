Prime Minister Meets Prime Minister Of Bangladesh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Friday with Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh HE Sheikh Hasina Wazed, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting touched on the cooperation relations between the two countries.

It also discussed the need to find sustainable solutions to the Rohingya refugee crisis, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and accelerate the entry of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip without obstacles.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed during the meeting the State of Qatar's continued support for Bangladesh and its friendly people to promote development and prosperity.