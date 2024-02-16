Foundation Stone For AIIMS Rewari Laid

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rewari, Haryana, even as he prepares to inaugurate six such hospitals and colleges next week ahead of the general election new AIIMS is being developed at a cost of ₹1,650 crore, and will be spread over 203 acres at Majra Mastil Bhalkhi village in Rewari district. It will have a comprehensive hospital complex comprising 720 beds, along with a medical college offering 100 seats, a nursing college accommodating 60 students, and an AYUSH block equipped with 30 beds Rewari, which was approved in the 2019 Union budget, will be the 22nd such facility in the country.“I had given guarantee for a new AIIMS at Rewari and now it has started. And it will be the BJP (government) which will dedicate the hospital to the public as well in coming days when it is ready,” Modi said at the foundation-laying ceremony in Rewari said the hospital will provide better treatment and generate job opportunities.“This hospital will be a boon to the people, there will be better healthcare facilities and also give more opportunities to the youth to fulfil their dream of becoming medical practitioners. The new hospital will also open doors for many employment opportunities and generate scope for self-employment in Rewari,” he emphasized said that the new AIIMS being built at Rewari is in line with the government's commitment to prioritize public health infrastructure and strengthen citizen-centric health services through a holistic development of the health sector vision of Viksit Bharat underscores the importance of the health sector in propelling the country towards that vision by 2047. Infrastructure development also entails better healthcare facilities and health is an intrinsic part of the country's development agenda. Only a Viksit Haryana can lead to a Viksit Bharat, he said.“Over the last 10 years, the government has come up with 15 new AIIMS. From Independence till 2014, there were around 380 medical colleges. In the last 10 years, more than 300 new medical colleges have come up. In Haryana also, each district is going to have one medical college and the work is in progress,” Modi said the coming week, the prime minister is scheduled to dedicate to the public six AIIMS-in Jammu, Rajkot in Gujarat, Bhatinda in Punjab, Kalyani in West Bengal, Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Health ministry officials said that the PM will inaugurate the Jammu AIIMS on 20 February, while the other five will be inaugurated on 25 February from Rajkot from, where Modi will inaugurate the other four virtually. The cost of these seven AIIMS comes to around ₹10,000 crore the 2024 interim budget, the health ministry has been allotted a budget of ₹6,800 crore for establishment expenditure of new AIIMS far, the Centre has approved establishment of 22 new AIIMS and 75 upgradation projects of existing government medical colleges and institutions (GMCIs) under the Pardhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana scheme this, six AIIMS were approved under phase- I which includes Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh which are already fully functional. Later, 16 more AIIMS were approved by the Cabinet in subsequent phases which includes Gorakhpur (UP), Raebareli (UP), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Kalyani (West Bengal), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bibinagar (Telangana), Bathinda (Punjab) Deoghar (Jharkhand), Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Guwahati (Assam), Vijaypur (Jammu) , and Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Darbhanga (Bihar), Awantipura(Kashmir) and Rewari (Haryana).From the same venue, Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail project.

