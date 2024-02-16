Global Stair Lifts Business Report 2024-2030: Technology And Design Innovations Vital To Sustained Market Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stair Lifts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to
Global Stair Lifts Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Stair Lifts estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Straight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$968.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Curved segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $216.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Stair Lifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$216.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$188.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 An Introduction to Stair Lifts Global Stair Lifts Market: Prospects & Outlook Residential Spaces Lead the Global Stair Lifts Market Developed Regions Lead Global Market Competition Recent Market Activity Key Brands Stair Lifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Awareness about Advantages of Stairlifts in Enabling Better Mobility Drives Market Aging Population Prone to Age-Related Conditions & Mobility Issues Fosters Need for Stair Lifts Rise in Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Physical Disabilities Propels Market Growth Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions Affecting Mobility in the Elderly Osteoporosis: Factsheet Stair Lifts Come to the Aid of Elderly with Disabilities & Restricted Mobility due to Lifestyle Diseases Obesity Impacts Mobility, Driving Need for Stair Lifts Obesity Statistics in Brief Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the Stair Lifts Market Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Investments into Healthcare Infrastructure Bodes Well for Stair Lifts Market Trend towards Smart Homes to Favor Stair Lifts Market Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care Facilities & Residences Propels Market Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market Technology and Design Innovations Vital to Sustained Market Growth Major Challenges Confronting the Stair Lifts Market
