Enhancement Of Cooperation Between Seychelles - Botswana

“The Seychelles-Botswana relations are bound to be consolidated and intensified in the future” pointed out Ambassador Claude Morel after presenting his Letters of Credentials to the President of Botswana, Mr. Mokgweetsi Masisi on Tuesday 13th

February 2024 in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lemogang Kwape.

The two middle-income countries disposing of a relatively high standard of prosperity in Africa share common values, principles and aspirations in their development strategies for the greater good of their respective peoples.

Seychelles and Botswana are poised to build on previous achievements, particularly in the education sector, whereby over 50 teachers graduated from the University of Botswana in the recent years, and whereby some 20 teachers from Botswana were deployed to Seychelles to occupy posts in various primary and secondary schools. Other sectors of cooperation include tourism, trade, police, aquaculture fisheries, and in governance where the Anti-Corruption agencies of both countries could build linkages and partnerships.

From the regional perspective, both countries share the common desire to pursue regional integration within the agenda and framework of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Ambassador Morel met with the Acting Executive Secretary of SADC, Dr. Judith Kateera, at the organization's Headquarters, with whom he had an exchange on the Seychelles-SADC relations.

