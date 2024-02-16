Azerbaijan Counts Residents In Local Industrial Zones

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. To date, 142
business entities have obtained resident status in Azerbaijan's
industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency
(IZIA), said Chairman of the Board of the IZIA under the Ministry
of Economy of Azerbaijan, Seymur Adigozalov, during a press
conference on the results of activities in 2023, Trend reports.
"Entrepreneurs have invested over 6.6 billion manats ($3.88
billion) in industrial zones, producing over 10,000 permanent jobs.
In the following stage, it is expected to invest up to 830 million
manat ($488.2 million) in existing projects in industrial zones,
creating more than 7,000 new jobs," he noted.
Will be updated
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.