Azerbaijan's State Border Guard Unit Inaugurates Its Residential Building In Gazakh

On February 15, a building of the State Border Guard Service was inaugurated on the territory of Dash Salahli village in Gazakh district, Azernews reports, citing SBD.

Within the framework of fulfilling the orders of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, on the improvement of housing and social conditions of servicemen. A service of newly built residential houses was put into operation in the separate border division of border troops, "Gazakh".

It was noted that the deputy head of the State Emergency Service, Lieutenant General Javid Abdullayev, and the head of the Executive Authority of Gazakh district, Rajab Babashov, took part in the opening of residential houses built for servicemen and members of their families.

At the event, the personnel were congratulated by Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, Head of the State Border Guard Service.

Speakers noted that after the restoration of territorial integrity in Azerbaijan and the liberation of the Azerbaijani state border from occupation, in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, it is necessary to take consistent measures to develop the infrastructure of border defence and protection, improve service conditions, and improve the social security of military personnel.

After the opening ceremony, the conditions created in the residential buildings where the service was put into operation were familiarised, and the service apartments were inspected.

The commissioned residential campus consists of 140 apartments in 5 buildings. All apartments are renovated and equipped with kitchen furniture, 5 gazebos of 120 square metres each, a pumping station building, and a water tank of 600 square metres have been built in the courtyard.