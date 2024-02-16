Azerbaijan's State Border Guard Unit Inaugurates Its Residential Building In Gazakh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On February 15, a building of the State Border Guard Service was
inaugurated on the territory of Dash Salahli village in Gazakh
district, Azernews reports, citing SBD.
Within the framework of fulfilling the orders of the President
of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham
Aliyev, on the improvement of housing and social conditions of
servicemen. A service of newly built residential houses was put
into operation in the separate border division of border troops,
"Gazakh".
It was noted that the deputy head of the State Emergency
Service, Lieutenant General Javid Abdullayev, and the head of the
Executive Authority of Gazakh district, Rajab Babashov, took part
in the opening of residential houses built for servicemen and
members of their families.
At the event, the personnel were congratulated by Colonel
General Elchin Guliyev, Head of the State Border Guard Service.
Speakers noted that after the restoration of territorial
integrity in Azerbaijan and the liberation of the Azerbaijani state
border from occupation, in accordance with the order of the
President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, it is necessary to
take consistent measures to develop the infrastructure of border
defence and protection, improve service conditions, and improve the
social security of military personnel.
After the opening ceremony, the conditions created in the
residential buildings where the service was put into operation were
familiarised, and the service apartments were inspected.
The commissioned residential campus consists of 140 apartments
in 5 buildings. All apartments are renovated and equipped with
kitchen furniture, 5 gazebos of 120 square metres each, a pumping
station building, and a water tank of 600 square metres have been
built in the courtyard.
