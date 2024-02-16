Indonesia's Election Points To A Multipolar, Nationalistic World

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Prabowo Subianto's apparent victory in Indonesia's presidential election, after several failed attempts in the past, is much more than a domestic issue. It is an important indicator of a global shift toward more nationalistic leaders.

If his victory is confirmed , Prabowo will preside over a decisive few years for Indonesia, not only because it will need to maintain high economic growth to create a middle-income class, but also because of its evolving role in the world.

In the arena of strategic competition between the US and China, most countries are being pushed to take sides. Only very few are large and relevant enough to create their own space of influence.

India is one, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi heading toward a third mandate and starting to compete with China for leadership of the Global South. The question is whether Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, can become a relevant middle power, contributing to multipolarity, instead of cold-war-type bipolarity.