AHK Azerbaijan To Webinar On Development Of Domestic 'Green' Technologies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The
German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), in
collaboration with the Interreg Central Baltic program, will host a
webinar on "Advancement of 'green' technologies in Azerbaijan" on
February 29, Trend reports, referring to AHK Azerbaijan.
The goal of this online event is to explore partnership
opportunities for enterprises and organizations in the energy,
'green' technology, logistics, transportation, and water supply
sectors with specialist entities in Latvia, Estonia, and Finland
via the LEF Network initiative.
The webinar is designed to provide information on the current
situation and possibilities for Azerbaijan's 'green' technology
industries.
Previously, on February 21, AHK Azerbaijan held an in-person
conference in Baku to examine the use of 'green' technologies for
water supply in Karabakh. The invitation has been made to the
acting Ministers of Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, and
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, as well as other officials.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.