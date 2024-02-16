               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AHK Azerbaijan To Webinar On Development Of Domestic 'Green' Technologies


2/16/2024 3:09:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), in collaboration with the Interreg Central Baltic program, will host a webinar on "Advancement of 'green' technologies in Azerbaijan" on February 29, Trend reports, referring to AHK Azerbaijan.

The goal of this online event is to explore partnership opportunities for enterprises and organizations in the energy, 'green' technology, logistics, transportation, and water supply sectors with specialist entities in Latvia, Estonia, and Finland via the LEF Network initiative.

The webinar is designed to provide information on the current situation and possibilities for Azerbaijan's 'green' technology industries.

Previously, on February 21, AHK Azerbaijan held an in-person conference in Baku to examine the use of 'green' technologies for water supply in Karabakh. The invitation has been made to the acting Ministers of Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as other officials.

