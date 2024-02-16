Turkmenistan Explores Energy Collaboration With UNECE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE)
discussed issues of enhancing international cooperation in the
field of renewable energy and natural gas, Trend reports.
According to the official source, these issues were discussed
during a meeting of representatives of relevant ministries,
departments, and state concerns in Turkmenistan with Director of
the Sustainable Energy Division of the UNECE, Dario Liguti, who
arrived in Ashgabat.
During the meeting, an interesting exchange of views took place
on the achievements of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan and
the implementation of tasks in this area.
The parties noted that important importance is attached to the
introduction of modern advanced technologies into the production
complexes of the country, which has rich reserves of fuel and
energy resources, as well as the exchange of experience with the
world's largest companies and international organizations in this
field.
At the same time, during the meeting, the representative of the
UNECE praised Turkmenistan's accumulated experience in preventing
hazardous waste from entering the atmosphere and actively using
modern technologies in this area, noting that natural gas and its
components play an important role in the introduction of renewable
energy sources.
Furthermore, among the priorities of cooperation between the
parties were technologies for processing and expanding the use of
energy resources, as well as improving the management of the
industry.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively directing efforts towards
the development of renewable energy, including wind and solar
energy, while the country is striving to diversify its energy base
and reduce dependence on hydrocarbon resources, encouraging
investments in the wind and solar energy sectors.
These efforts not only contribute to reducing greenhouse gas
emissions but also contribute to strengthening energy security and
sustainable development in the region.
