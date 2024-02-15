CNH Expands Agricultural Solutions To El Salvador With CEMCOL

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland , a brand of CNH , has expanded its network to El Salvador with CEMCOL, its official distributor in Honduras. On January 17th, they inaugurated the doors of their premises, located in San Salvador.

"Starting today, El Salvador will add a wide range of high-quality agricultural machinery and, in addition, a clear focus on sustainability in production. From now on, Salvadoran farmers will be able to find innovative products and technologies, accessible technical assistance services and strong support based on digital agriculture," said Edison Boza, Commercial Director of New Holland Latin America.

The new branch has 9000 square meters, of which 1000 correspond to the workshop area, 1800 to the spare parts warehouses and 400 to the exhibition yard.

"We have high expectations. We are very happy to have the backing and support of New Holland, a company that is synonymous with excellence and quality, with which we have had a relationship for years," said Arturo Munguia, Commercial Manager at CEMCOL.