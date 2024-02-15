Czech Volunteer Fighter Killed In Battle For Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Czech volunteer fighting on Ukraine's side against the Russian army was killed in action over the weekend.

That's according to Radio Prague International , Ukrinform reports.

His death was first reported on the X social network and subsequently confirmed by the Czech Ministry of Defense.

The Czech died in fighting for the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region after his position was allegedly hit by mortar fire. The volunteer has not been seen since the attack and the place is now occupied by Russian troops.

In total, four Czech citizens have died in combat since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.