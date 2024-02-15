Azerbaijan De Facto Embarks On New Stage Of Dev't - Honorary Officer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan is now de facto embarking on a new stage of development, a veteran, honorary officer of Azerbaijan's security bodies, Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend .

He noted that Azerbaijan, which has entered a new period after the presidential election, has outlined new objectives for the coming years. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made important statements at the inauguration ceremony on February 14 about the goals of Azerbaijan's further development, the path of successful development of the country, and other important issues. President Ilham Aliyev won the presidential election, held for the first time in the history of the country's independence on the entire territory of the country, with 92.12 percent of votes, and this is one of the important components of the triumphant history of modern Azerbaijan.

"Over the past 20 years, every page of the annals of unprecedented creation in Azerbaijan has been quite extensive and rich in chronicles of great achievements, from foreign policy and international relations to economic and social spheres. "Iron Fist" of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev resolved the main problem of Azerbaijan - the Karabakh problem. Last September 20, within only one day of successful anti-terrorist measures of local nature, the existence of the separatist regime in Karabakh was put an end to. Thus, the Republic of Azerbaijan as an independent state has achieved all its strategic objectives, and adequately realized its tasks," Garayev said.

He emphasized that the challenges put forward by this modern stage of development conditioned the holding of extraordinary presidential election.

"Ensuring sustainable development is an absolute priority of President Ilham Aliyev's state policy. Protection of national interests of the Azerbaijani state is the basis for further strengthening of our independence and ideological foundations, civil solidarity. Irrespective of historical and political conditions, the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev continues to play a decisive role in the development of the national state," he said.

According to Garayev, President Ilham Aliyev outlined a map of Azerbaijan's future development in his speech at the inauguration ceremony. Among the main goals are also the continuation of building a strong army, development of military industry, and successful completion of the steps started in this direction after the II Karabakh War. Strengthening the security of Azerbaijan's borders is also necessary to protect Azerbaijan from external risks.

"Ideological unity in Azerbaijan against the threats of the new period, increasing the resistance of our society to external ideological pressure is also extremely important. Nowadays, many states are suffering from this very problem. It is important to preserve our national spiritual values and educate the youth based on these values. Azerbaijan will continue its efforts within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at a time when polarization in the world is rapid. All OTS member countries have brotherly relations and are united by close ties. We can already see that economic and social ties are developing rapidly among Turkic states. Even this factor is perceived with envy by some forces that are trying to prevent the strengthening of Turkic states, but Azerbaijan will continue its activities to strengthen the OTS," he said.

Garayev added that the past 20 years give grounds to say that the new stage of Azerbaijan's development will also be full of successes.

