Doha Corniche Road To Close Temporarily From Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Doha Corniche road will be closed temporarily from tonight, February 15, until tomorrow.
The road closure will commence from 11pm tonight until 2pm on Friday, February 16.
The closure is being implemented on the occasion of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2024.
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes and follow the directional signs. The Ministry also provided a map for further guidance.
MENAFN15022024000063011010ID1107858129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.