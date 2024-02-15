Doha Corniche Road To Close Temporarily From Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Corniche road will be closed temporarily from tonight, February 15, until tomorrow.

The road closure will commence from 11pm tonight until 2pm on Friday, February 16.

The closure is being implemented on the occasion of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2024.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes and follow the directional signs. The Ministry also provided a map for further guidance.