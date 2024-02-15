US Ambassador Visits Azerbaijan's Lankaran

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Mark Libby, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, visited Lankaran, Azernews reports, citing the X account of the embassy.

This is Mr. Libby's first visit to Azerbaijan's regions.

The ambassador met with exchange program graduates as well as a Fulbright English teaching assistant working at Lankaran State University.

"Around the lunch table decorated with Lankaran tea, the group shared their exchange program experiences and stories with the ambassador. These stories demonstrated the deep impact of their experience gained abroad on the local society," the embassy noted.