US Ambassador Visits Azerbaijan's Lankaran

Mark Libby, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, visited Lankaran, Azernews reports, citing the X account of the
embassy.
This is Mr. Libby's first visit to Azerbaijan's regions.
The ambassador met with exchange program graduates as well as a
Fulbright English teaching assistant working at Lankaran State
University.
"Around the lunch table decorated with Lankaran tea, the group
shared their exchange program experiences and stories with the
ambassador. These stories demonstrated the deep impact of their
experience gained abroad on the local society," the embassy
noted.
