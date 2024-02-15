German Chancellor Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal German Republic, has sent
a congratulatory letter to the President of the Azerbaijan
Republic, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Esteemed Mr. President,
I congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Germany remains ready to support Azerbaijan on the pathway of
modernization and the strengthening of legal state structures.
I am happy that we will meet at the Munich Security
Conference.
I wish you success in your presidential endeavors.
Respectfully,
Olaf Scholz
Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany"
MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107856734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.