Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Size 2027, Share, Growth, Trend And Key Players Herbalife International, Bayer, BASF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Surge in number of health-conscious people, increase in consumption of probiotic drinks, and rise in demand from elderly population for its better taste and ease of consumption drive the growth of the liquid dietary supplements market . However, strict rules and regulations by governments hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in R&D activities for bringing better liquid supplements for various nutritional deficiencies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market garnered $21.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $27.73 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

In detail along with the table of contents, please click on the link below:

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of liquid dietary supplements have been restricted due to lockdown in many countries. Hindrances in supply chain caused shortage of raw materials. Manufacturing activities restarted and supply chain restored during the post-lockdown.

The demand for mineral and vitamin supplements increased during the pandemic due to its role in boosting immunity.

By application, the sports nutrition segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global liquid dietary supplements market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the segments including bone & joint health, heart health, immune health, weight loss, digestive health, and others.

Growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from cardiac diseases, diabetes, and rise in aging population. Moreover, awareness regarding health & fitness among people also contribute toward growth of the market.

Liquid nutritional supplements are dietary supplements that are available in liquefied form. They are generally used to improve body metabolism and decrease incidents of lifestyle disorders. They are primarily used by consumers that are incapable or do not consuming dietary supplements in the form of capsules, thick gel, and solid tablets.

Increase in number of aging populations worldwide is also a major factor that propels the market growth. According to the WHO, around 125 million people were above 80 years in 2019, and the number is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, which is estimated to constitute about 16% of the world population. Moreover, there is a positive correlation between elderly individuals and increase in incidences of disorders such as bone & joint and cardiovascular disease, which, in turn, increases demand for liquid dietary supplements.

For Purchase Enquiry at:

Key Findings of the Study

The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global liquid dietary supplements market to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

By ingredient, the vitamins & minerals segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

By application, the sports nutrition segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Extensive analysis of key segments of the industry help to understand the types of products used across various regions.

Leading players of the global liquid dietary supplements market discussed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, Bayer, BASF, Koninklijke DSM, GlaxoSmithKline, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Glanbia, Amway, and Liquid Health, Inc.

Allied Market Research Coverage on the Healthcare Domain:

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market by Product [Anesthesia (Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories, Anesthesia Monitors, and Anesthesia Information Management Systems) and Respiratory Devices (Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, and Consumables & Accessories)] and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centers, Homecare, and Clinics) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

New Zealand Medical Imaging Services Market by Modality (X-ray, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Nuclear Imaging, and Mammography), Application (Cardiovascular & Thoracic, Gynecology/Obstetrics, Neuro and Spine, General Imaging, Breast Health Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal, and Others) Provider (Public Provider and Private Provider), and Payer (District Health Board, Accident Compensation Commission, Private Health Insurance, Patients, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn