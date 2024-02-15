Qatar Chamber Reviews Bilateral Ties With Omani Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Acting General Manager of the Qatar Chamber, Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al Mansori, met with the board member of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Reda bin Jomaa Al Saleh.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between both chambers and ways to enhance them to strengthen cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its Omani counterpart, as well as to develop trade between both nations.

Further, the possibility of organizing a business delegation for Omani businessmen to visit Doha in early October was discussed, along with holding a business forum to review the horizons of cooperation between both sides in various economic and commercial fields and to explore the abundant investment opportunities available on both sides.

Speaking at the meeting, Al Mansori welcomed the Omani proposal and expressed that this business visit would contribute to enhancing joint cooperation and fostering convergence among businessmen from both countries. He also noted that it would pave the way for establishing commercial alliances and mutual investments.

For his part, Reda bin Jomaa Al Saleh, a board member of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry who also served as its former chairman, praised the close economic and commercial relations between Qatar and Oman. He noted that his visit to Qatar aims to discuss fostering cooperation between business sectors on both sides, enhancing trade volume, and exploring the investment climate in both countries.

Al Saleh also expressed the Omani side's desire to organize a business delegation to Qatar to enhance cooperation and explore investment opportunities available in both Qatar and Oman.

Moreover, he emphasised the importance of stimulating businessmen from both sides to establish joint ventures that promote their trade exchange.