Cuba Is Open To Qatari Investments: Cuban Minister Of Agriculture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber First Vice Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari recently met with the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Cuba, H E Perez Brito, in the presence of the Ambassador of Cuba to Qatar, H E Alain Perez Torres.

The meeting focused on enhancing economic and trading relations, particularly in the agricultural sector, and explored the possibility of establishing partnerships between the Qatari and Cuban private sectors.

For his part, the Cuban Minister of Agriculture, H E Perez Brito, called on Qatari businessmen to explore investment opportunities available in the agriculture sector in Cuba.

He noted that his country is actively involved in agricultural development and possesses advanced technologies related to agricultural production, especially in resource infrastructure and manpower provision. He also highlighted the investment incentives offered to foreign investors.

In turn, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari said that the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cuba share distinguished relations, noting the presence of successful Qatari investments in Cuba.

He also highlighted the significant number of Cuban companies operating in Qatar, underscoring how this dynamic encourages companies from both sides to explore investment opportunities and form partnerships and commercial alliances. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of developing commercial relations between both nations, emphasising that both parties have ample opportunities to hold meetings and explore potential enterprises where businessmen can cooperate, thereby promoting trade volume.

The QC First Vice-Chairman indicated an interest in enhancing cooperation between the Qatar and Cuba chambers in a manner that promotes trade between both countries. He also assured that the Chamber encourages the development of trade between the Qatari and Cuban private sectors.