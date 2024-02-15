Explosion shakes Iran`s main gas pipeline

(MENAFN) In a significant incident, a natural gas pipeline in central Iran has suffered a substantial blast, leading to ruptures and prompting officials to dispatch evaluation teams for damage assessment. The explosion occurred in the early hours of Wednesday near the city of Borujen, approximately 64 kilometers (39 miles) south of the provincial capital, Shahr-e Kord, according to local officials cited by the Mehr News Agency.



City administration and fire officials reported that the explosion originated from the main gas transmission line (line 65) between Halvai pass and Beldaji highway. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported at this time. Ismail Yazdani, the commander of Borujen’s fire department and security services, stated, "The terrible sound and then the fire was caused by the explosion of the main gas transmission line of the country."



Footage circulating on social media purportedly captures the aftermath of the blast, showing a bright fireball and a towering column of smoke rising into the sky. Authorities are actively working to assess the extent of the damage caused by the explosion, and the incident raises concerns about the potential impact on Iran's gas infrastructure, which plays a crucial role in the country's energy supply. The situation is evolving, and further details about the incident and its aftermath are awaited.





