Sereno Welcomes Mit Patel As The New Chairman, Igniting A New Chapter Of Growth And Success

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, United Kingdom-15 February 2024- London based IT services provider, Sereno IT Support is delighted to announce the appointment of Mit Patel as the new Chairman of the company. With over two decades of experience in the IT industry, Mit brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in driving successful and industry-leading IT support services.

Thrilled about this pivotal addition to the Sereno team, Director Michael Johnson expressed his excitement, saying, "We are elated to welcome Mit Patel to Sereno as our new Chairman. His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals for growth and excellence. We believe his leadership will usher in a new era of innovation and success for Sereno."

Mit Patel's impressive career in the IT sector, marked by notable achievements, positions him as the perfect fit to lead Sereno IT into its next phase of development. His strategic acumen and energy are expected to be instrumental in propelling Sereno to new heights in the ever-evolving IT landscape.

Reflecting on the appointment, Director Elizabeth Procopiou stated "We are eager to embark on a new chapter of growth and success under Mit Patel's leadership. His appointment underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the IT support industry."

Adding his voice to the conversation, Mit conveyed his excitement about joining Sereno and outlined his vision for the company, saying " I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman at Sereno. The company has had an amazing start and has everything it needs to create a solid foundation for future success. Together with the exceptional team at Sereno, we will chart a path of growth and innovation, reinforcing Sereno's position as a leader in the IT support services sector. Our focus will always be on client satisfaction, or as we call it 'Partner Experience', but also on innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of service. I am thrilled to be part of the Sereno family and excited about the possibilities that lie ahead."

As Sereno welcomes Mit Patel as Chairman, the company is poised for a new phase of growth and achievement. The team is prepared to leverage Mit's strategic insights to further solidify its position as a leader in the IT support industry.

About Sereno IT Support

At Sereno we make people the focus of IT Support. We exist to create a unique ecosystem between technology and people. Using the best of technology to streamline previously laborious and frustrating limitations, we are committed to always provide an excellent technology experience above all else for our Partners.

We're motivated by how the right guidance and proactive IT advice deliver mutually beneficial results for you and us, allowing us to build a truly united technology partnership.