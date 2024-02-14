Rohde & Schwarz Drives Roll-Out Of NTN NB-Iot Technology With New GCF-Certified Conformance Test Cases

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) At the recent Conformance Agreement Group (CAG) #77 meeting, Rohde & Schwarz has successfully verified the NTN NB-IoT test cases of work item 333 using its R&S CMW500 radio communication tester, allowing the Global Certification Forum (GCF) to activate the work item in their device certification program. Manufacturers of IoT chipsets, modems and end devices as well as test houses can now rely on the proven Rohde & Schwarz solution to bring next-generation IoT devices based on non-terrestrial networks (NTN) to the market, enabling ubiquitous connectivity on land, at sea, and in the air.





Caption: The R&S CMW500 was used to verify NTN NB-IoT test cases of GCF work item 333.



Conformance approval is a major step in bringing devices for the internet of things (IoT) to the market. To ensure that these devices work properly, they need to be certified by testing laboratories accredited by certification bodies such as GCF, PTCRB or CTIA. With the successful verification of the 3GPP Rel. 17 NTN NB-IoT test cases in work item 333 at the CAG #77 meeting, using the R&S CMW500, the Global Certification Forum was able to activate the work item, kicking off conformance testing for NTN NB-IoT devices.



With this accomplishment, Rohde & Schwarz together with tier 1 chipset vendors like Qualcomm Technologies, Mediatek, and Sony Semiconductor Israelï¿1⁄2s Altair and their respective platforms have contributed significantly to the adoption of non-terrestrial network-based IoT use cases spanning multiple sectors such as smartphone, consumer, automotive, agriculture, maritime, logistics, and mining. The NTN NB-IoT protocol test cases of work item 333 cover NTN-specific signaling aspects for NB-IoT devices as specified in 3GPP Rel.17 TS 36.523-1.



Rohde & Schwarz has equipped its market-leading NB-IoT solution with 3GPP Rel. 17 NTN features to provide the ecosystem with R&D, production, and conformance testing functions. The protocol conformance test cases were developed using the R&S CMW500 radio communication tester, which allows engineers to assess their NTN NB-IoT devices under realistic conditions, establishing a real-time, comprehensive connection with the simulated satellite network and testing the relevant signaling and RF scenarios in line with the 3GPP Rel. 17 specification. The test solution emulates geosynchronous orbit (GSO) and geostationary orbit (GEO) as well as low earth orbit (LEO) constellations. It helps engineers to verify NTN device challenges like time and frequency synchronization due to prolonged delay and Doppler effect, low Signal-to-Interference-plus-Noise Ratio (SINR), power saving mechanisms, satellite ephemerides, and GNSS acquisition, to name just a few of the core features.



The official GCF platform R&S CMW-IoT is a single box solution for conformance testing including PCT, RRM and RF. In addition to this, the single box also supports carrier acceptance testing.



For further information on NTN test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, visit:





Press contacts:

Europe (headquarters): Christian Mokry (phone: +49 89 4129 13052; email: ...)

North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email: ...)

Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email: ...)



R&Sï¿1⁄2 is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the internet at















Rohde & Schwarz



Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.78 billion in the 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide.





R&Sï¿1⁄2 is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.



All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the internet at







Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt. Ltd.

A-27, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044

Nambiar Anitha

Phone : +91-11-42535400

...





Company :-Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Elroy Fernandes

Email :...