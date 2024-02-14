(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble
Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble
Futures Recover from Roughest Day in 11 Months
Dow Suffers Worst Day Since Last March
Dow Loses 400+ Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Stocks Climb Back from Tuesday Selloff Advertisment
The S&P 500 rose Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back some of the steep losses suffered in the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrials surged 150.8 points at 38,423.55.
The S&P 500 index took on 47.36 points, or 1%, to 5,000.53.
The NASDAQ index jumped 203.55 points, or 1.3%, to 15,859.15.
Lyft shares jumped 36% after the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. Airbnb slipped 1% even as the company beat on revenue expectations in its latest quarter.
Shares of Nvidia nudged 1% higher, sending the chipmaker's market capitalization briefly above that of fellow“Magnificent 7” member Alphabet's. This follows Nvidia's 2% slide on Tuesday after rising Treasury yields sunk technology stocks.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury picked up, lowering yields to 4.27% from Tuesday's 4.32%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices sank $1.22 to $76.65 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices sank $3.50 to $2,003.7
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN14022024000212011056ID1107853834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.