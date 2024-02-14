(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble

Dow Rebounds from Tuesday TumbleFutures Recover from Roughest Day in 11 MonthsDow Suffers Worst Day Since Last MarchDow Loses 400+ Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 14, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Stocks Climb Back from Tuesday Selloff AdvertismentThe S&P 500 rose Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back some of the steep losses suffered in the previous session.The Dow Jones Industrials surged 150.8 points at 38,423.55.The S&P 500 index took on 47.36 points, or 1%, to 5,000.53.The NASDAQ index jumped 203.55 points, or 1.3%, to 15,859.15.Lyft shares jumped 36% after the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. Airbnb slipped 1% even as the company beat on revenue expectations in its latest quarter.Shares of Nvidia nudged 1% higher, sending the chipmaker's market capitalization briefly above that of fellow“Magnificent 7” member Alphabet's. This follows Nvidia's 2% slide on Tuesday after rising Treasury yields sunk technology stocks.Prices for the 10-year Treasury picked up, lowering yields to 4.27% from Tuesday's 4.32%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices sank $1.22 to $76.65 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sank $3.50 to $2,003.7

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks