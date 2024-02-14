(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble

Futures Recover from Roughest Day in 11 MonthsDow Suffers Worst Day Since Last MarchDow Loses 400+Markets Look to Inflation Data, Fall Sharply Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 14, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble AdvertismentThe S&P 500 rose Wednesday as Wall Street tried to claw back some of the steep losses suffered in the previous session.The Dow Jones Industrials came off itheir highs of the morning, forging gains of only 11.06 points at 38,283.81.The S&P 500 index took on 19.42 points to 4,972.59.The NASDAQ index jumped 94.62 points to 15,750.22.Lyft shares jumped 30% after the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. Airbnb slipped 4% even as the company beat on revenue expectations in its latest quarter.Shares of Nvidia nudged higher, sending the chipmaker's market capitalization briefly above that of fellow“Magnificent 7” member Alphabet's. This follows Nvidia's 2% slide on Tuesday after rising Treasury yields sunk technology stocks.Prices for the 10-year Treasury picked up, lowering yields to 4.26% from Tuesday's 4.32%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices sank 49 cents to $77.38 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sank $3.10 to $2,004.10.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks