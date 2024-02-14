(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble
The S&P 500 rose Wednesday as Wall Street tried to claw back some of the steep losses suffered in the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrials came off itheir highs of the morning, forging gains of only 11.06 points at 38,283.81.
The S&P 500 index took on 19.42 points to 4,972.59.
The NASDAQ index jumped 94.62 points to 15,750.22.
Lyft shares jumped 30% after the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. Airbnb slipped 4% even as the company beat on revenue expectations in its latest quarter.
Shares of Nvidia nudged higher, sending the chipmaker's market capitalization briefly above that of fellow“Magnificent 7” member Alphabet's. This follows Nvidia's 2% slide on Tuesday after rising Treasury yields sunk technology stocks.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury picked up, lowering yields to 4.26% from Tuesday's 4.32%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices sank 49 cents to $77.38 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices sank $3.10 to $2,004.10.
