IRS Solutions Releases IRS Advance Notice, Innovative Tax Resolution Platform Feature That Tracks And Alerts Users To IRS Transcript Changes

The Need for IRS Advance Notice

Former IRS agent David Stone and his wife Suzanne founded IRS Solutions in 2011. A practicing Enrolled Agent, company CEO David Stone uses his insider understanding to develop software that effortlessly generates dependable year-round income by meeting the unique needs of tax professionals.

Speaking about IAN, David Stone says,“Merely reacting to IRS maneuvers isn't enough to provide an exceptional level of service. We must be proactive advocates on behalf of our clients. IAN's transcript monitoring provides clients with a sense of security, protecting them against identity theft, fraud, and other potential risks associated with their tax information.”

“No more wasting hours manually sifting through complex transcripts and hoping you don't miss anything,” adds Suzanne Stone.“IAN automatically spots tiny but critical changes and lets you know they've occurred.”

How IRS Advance Notice Works

Included in every IRS Solutions membership at no additional charge, IRS Advance Notice is software that peers into the IRS system for any updates to transcripts; eliminating the need for constant checking and preventing unpleasant surprises. After a simple, one-time setup, users securely connect to the IRS Transcript Delivery System (TDS) through a proprietary and agency-approved integration, then select from a list of IRS transaction codes they want to be notified about.

In addition, weekly transcript updates are fed directly into your client's profile. IAN observes and alerts to changes like:



Approvals of Form 2848 (Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative) and Form 8821 (Tax Information Authorization)

Impending audit

Federal tax lien

Installment Agreement modifications

Offer in Compromise activity Passport holds

Annual transcript monitoring with IAN creates an additional year-round revenue stream and cultivates long-term business relationships by positioning tax pros as trusted advisors. Enrolled Agent Emily VanCamp is leading the way.

“We have had lots of interested people signing up for IAN since we started introducing it,” she says.“We think we can realistically expect a 20-30% revenue increase by implementing a full-scale IAN plan this year.” Promotional materials including website badges and ready-to-use social media images are provided to all members in an exclusive Marketing Toolbox.

About IRS Solutions:

IRS Solutions is specialized tax resolution software that is designed by tax pros for tax pros. With a monthly or yearly subscription, members gain full access to all features; including comprehensive tax resolution tools like IAN, automated analysis with solution recommendations, bulk transcript downloads, and a custom-branded secure client portal.

