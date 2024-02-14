Global Organic Coffee Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 18.3 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.0%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Due to its popularity worldwide, coffee is one of the most traded commodities on the global market, right behind gasoline. In more than 50 different countries, more than 25 million farmers are involved in the production of coffee.

New York, United States, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic coffee is coffee that has been cultivated without the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, or other synthetic chemicals. This variety of coffee is commonly regarded as being of a higher caliber than conventionally-grown coffee. This is owing to the belief that organic agricultural practices are more environmentally friendly than conventional farming practices.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

Health Benefits of Coffee Drive the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “ The global organic coffee market size was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2023–2031). ” More than 25 million farmers produce coffee in more than 50 nations. Organic coffee's demand is driven by the numerous health benefits it offers. For instance, it is rich in polyphenol antioxidants such as flavonoids and catechins. Stabilizing the harmful free radicals in the human body prevents extensive cellular deterioration. In addition, research has demonstrated that coffee consumption aids in weight loss, reduces cholesterol levels, boosts immunity, and protects against neurological diseases. Also, people consider cold coffee, café lattes, and cappuccinos, among other coffee-related beverages, refreshing. Further, the rising trend of coffee consumption outside the home augurs a rise in coffee consumption in the following years. Therefore, this increase is projected to stimulate the global market for organic coffee.

New Growth Avenues provided by Digital Marketing Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Media such as the Internet, television, and newspapers assist in learning about the advantages of organic foods, such as coffee. In 2015, according to an analysis by Straits Research, more than 70 percent of Americans routinely utilized social media. A growing percentage of active users hear about organic coffee through social media and are more willing to try it. Since organic coffee is produced without chemicals or pesticides, it has fewer negative side effects. Hence, a greater understanding of social media and fewer negative effects of coffee give a new chance for industry players to market, promote, and expand their presence.

Regional Analysis

North America organic coffee market share is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The market for organic coffee in North America comprises the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United States is the most significant contributor to North America's organic coffee growth. Most of the U.S. population consumes coffee, and the per capita consumption of organic coffee has increased over the years due to a growing taste for healthful beverages and a more hectic lifestyle. Also, Canadians and Mexicans favor Arabica coffee because of its health benefits. Numerous health benefits of organic coffee are anticipated to stimulate regional market expansion.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. In 2016, European nations accounted for the second-largest global imports and exports. Europe's total economy experienced a drop-in growth rate after the 2008 recession. Notwithstanding Brexit, the European market offers promising potential for the beverage industry. Due to their familiarity with coffee variations, European customers prefer high-priced specialty coffee with a distinct experience. In addition, a rise in health consciousness among the youthful population encourages the use of organic coffee, hence driving market expansion. This further allows coffee bean providers to offer distinctive mixes, tastes, and organic coffee ready to drink in the region.

Key Highlights



Based on type, the global organic coffee market is bifurcated into Arabica and Robusta. The Arabica segment owns the highest market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Based on packaging type, the global organic coffee market is divided into stand-up pouches, jars and bottles, and others. The stand-up pouches segment is responsible for the largest market share and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Based on sales channels, the global organic coffee market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental and convenience stores, specialty stores, online sales channels, and others. The hypermarket/supermarket segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global organic coffee market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global organic coffee market are Nestle S.A., Starbucks Corporation, The Kraft Heinz Company, Jim's Organic Coffee, Wessanen, Complete Coffee Limited, F S Gourmet Private Limited, Java Trading Co. LLC, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (Green Mountain) .

Market News

In September 2022, McCafé intends to capture a share of Canada's coffee-at-home market by releasing their newly High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee. The packaged coffee is available in various brewing styles, including single-serve, whole-bean and ground, and K-Cup pods, and is launching as a retail exclusive in Canada.

In March 2023, Chameleon Organic Coffee®, pioneers of conscientiously crafted bottled cold-brew coffee, introduced Organic Espresso Martini Mixer, a 100% organic non-alcoholic martini mixer infused with cold-brew coffee to enrich the Espresso Martini experience.

Global Organic Coffee Market: Segmentation

By Type



Arabica Robusta

By Packaging Type



Stand-Up Pouches

Jars and Bottles Others

By Sales Channel



Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental and Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channels Others

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter