Zee24 TAAS Celebrates 17Th Anniversary, Marking A Legacy Of Marathi Journalism Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee24 TAAS, Maharashtra's premier Marathi news channel, proudly celebrates its 17th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its relentless pursuit of delivering accurate, impactful, and timely news to its viewers. Over the years, Zee24 TAAS has emerged as a trusted source of information, playing a pivotal role in shaping public discourse and keeping citizens informed about the latest developments.



Since its inception, Zee24 TAAS has remained steadfast in its commitment to maintaining the highest journalistic standards, ensuring that Maharashtra receives news that is both reliable and impartial. As the pioneer of 24-hour Marathi news channels, Zee24 TAAS has transformed the landscape of news reporting in the region by offering continuous coverage of local, national, and international events.



From delivering breaking news to conducting in-depth investigative reports, Zee24 TAAS consistently presents stories of significance, keeping citizens well-informed and empowered. These initiatives have not only strengthened the channel's connection with its viewers but have also fostered a sense of community and belonging among Maharashtrians.

With Zee24 TAASâ€TM thorough coverage, insightful analysis, and exclusive programming tailored to the interests of Maharashtrians, the news channel has garnered the trust and allegiance of millions of viewers. In addition to its impactful news shows like Black & White, Inside Story, Agro News among other shows. Zee24 TAAS has also engaged and entertained its audience through a variety of innovative initiatives, including events and on-ground activations.



Nilesh Khare, Editor-in-Chief of Zee24 TAAS, reaffirmed the channel's commitment to its audience, stating, "As a channel deeply rooted in Maharashtra, Zee24 TAAS holds an unshakeable commitment to journalistic integrity, ensuring that our news coverage remains reliable, fact-checked, and comprehensive. Over the years, our relentless dedication to revolutionizing news reporting in the region has enabled us to provide round-the-clock coverage of hyperlocal, national, and international events. With the unwavering trust and loyalty of millions of Maharashtrians, we are honored to serve as their primary source of information. Moving forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower our viewers with news that not only informs but also educates and inspires positive change in our society."



Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, further highlighted, "Zee Media Corporation Limited stands as a beacon of truth in the media landscape, guided by a steadfast commitment to journalistic integrity, diversity, and accountability. Our ethos revolves around delivering news that empowers, informs, and unites communities across India. As we navigate the evolving media landscape, our dedication to providing credible, unbiased, and impactful journalism remains unwavering, reflecting our mission to serve as the trusted voice of the nation."



As Zee24 TAAS embarks on the next chapter of its journey, the channel remains committed to its founding principles of integrity, credibility, and service to the community. With a renewed sense of purpose and dedication, Zee24 TAAS looks forward to continuing its legacy of delivering news that informs, educates, and empowers the people of Maharashtra.

