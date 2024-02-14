Iotecha And Software République Celebrate The Production Launch Of The Made-In-France Mobilize Powerbox

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- . IoTecha Corp. is proud to partner with Software République (Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics, and Thales) on the development and launch of the new Mobilize Powerbox, a smart, secure, connected, and bi-directional AC EV Charger produced in France. IoTecha's vertically-integrated platform for EV Smart Charging is modular and customizable, and field-proven with deployments in North America and Europe. IoTecha's platform for EV Smart Charging supports cutting-edge features including the latest versions of ISO/IEC 15118 and OCPP including Plug and Charge, V1G, and V2G. IoTecha's unique set of in-production tools and cloud services allows contract manufacturers to quickly start and ramp up production of products based on IoTecha's Smart Charging PlatformOn February 8th, IoTecha Corp., a leading provider of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles, proudly participated in the inauguration of the Mobilize Powerbox production line at LACROIX's Beaupreau facility in France. The Mobilize Powerbox is a smart, secure, connected, and bidirectional AC EV charger developed in collaboration with Software République. IoTecha serves as the technology partner of Software République, enabling the rapid launch of their state-of-the-art EV charging solution by leveraging IoTecha's IoTTM platform.IoTTM is a vertically integrated, highly modular, and fully customizable smart charging platform that is currently powering thousands of EV chargers in Europe and North America. It supports the latest versions of ISO/IEC 15118 and OCPP which enable cutting-edge features like Plug and Charge, unidirectional charging (V1G), and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). The platform can be implemented in various ways and with differentiated feature sets, allowing partners to deploy a complete range of products tailored to meet diverse market needs. IoTecha's unique expertise in the ISO/IEC 15118 standard and years of testing ensures interoperability with virtually all electric vehicles, including light-duty vehicles, trucks, and school buses.“IoTecha know-how, especially with the 15118 protocol and their teams have been instrumental in bringing this disruptive project to life,” stated Eric Feunteun, COO of Software République Renault Group.“Working within a multi-partner collaboration, which is the bread and butter of the Software République, Oleg and his staff have demonstrated what it takes to deliver quality cutting edge V2G tech, to cost and on time.”"Since its inception, IoTecha has been deeply rooted in powerline communications, forming the cornerstone of our journey in the EV charging industry,” said Oleg Logvinov, CEO of IoTecha.“Our unique expertise in all the elements of the verticalized solution has been pivotal in developing the groundbreaking technologies powering the Mobilize Powerbox. We are grateful to Software République for this fantastic opportunity and their unwavering support in this collaboration, allowing us to push the boundaries of what's possible in EV charging and energy services technology."IoTecha's unique set of in-production tools and cloud services enable contract manufacturers to quickly launch and ramp up production. These tools have been pivotal in swiftly initiating production of the made-in-France Mobilize Powerbox with LACROIX, an expert in the design and manufacturing of connected equipment and solutions. The initial production capacity is set at 65,000 units/year and can be rapidly expanded thanks to LACROIX's automated and digitalized Industry 4.0 strategy. Mobilize Power Solutions offers the Mobilize Powerbox and its home installation through the Renault network, simplifying the shift to electric vehicles for users.About IoTechaIoTecha's IoTTM platform accelerates the electric vehicle revolution by providing an integrated platform consisting of software, hardware and cloud components for the smart charging infrastructure and power grid integration of electric vehicles of all kinds. IoTecha customers are energy and power companies, charge point operators, and manufacturers of both EVs and EV charging stations. IoTecha products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (AC, DC, and custom modules), AC Level 2 EV charging stations and IoTTM Cloud-based services. For more information, please visit .About Software RépubliqueThe Software République is defined as an open innovation ecosystem dedicated to intelligent, secure, and sustainable mobility. It was created in April 2021 by six founding members: Dassault Systèmes, Eviden, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales.The Software République builds collective businesses focused on tomorrow's mobility through its unique horizontal collaboration model. The ecosystem stands out for its innovative approach, combining established companies and start-ups from different backgrounds to bring to market products and services that meet the new challenges of the connected vehicle, the smart city and energy. These projects are based on the complementary expertise of its partners in data analysis, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, connectivity, and digital twins, and on the ambition to invent a new model of innovation while keeping people and the environment at the heart of its motivations.

