Magna Cyber And Guy Wewe Radio Join Forces To Bring IT And Cybersecurity Services To Haitian American Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Magna Cyber Logo

Jared Derival, Co-Founder of Magna Cyber and Guy Webern Guerrier, Founder of Guy Wewe Radio A On February 3rd, 2024

Magna Cyber Announces Strategic Partnership with Guy Wewe Radio to Serve Haitian American Business and Residential Customers

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Magna Cyber, a leading provider of enterprise IT and cybersecurity solutions with a distinguished track record serving government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Guy Wewe Radio, a dynamic media platform catering to the Haitian American community. This collaboration aims to democratize access to cutting-edge technology services for Haitian American businesses and residents, ensuring they have the tools needed to thrive in today's digital landscape.As two organizations owned by Haitian Americans, Magna Cyber and Guy Wewe Radio share a deep commitment to empowering their community through innovation and opportunity. This partnership represents a fusion of expertise and resources, bridging the gap between enterprise-level IT solutions and the diverse needs of Haitian American businesses and residents.Magna Cyber brings to the table its extensive experience and expertise in providing comprehensive IT and cybersecurity services. With partnerships with major technology brands such as Palo Alto, Cisco, Fortinet, Microsoft, Aruba, and others, Magna Cyber delivers industry-leading solutions tailored to meet the highest standards of performance and security. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, Magna Cyber is recognized for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.Guy Wewe Radio, a trusted voice in the Haitian American community, serves as a vital platform for information, education, and engagement. Through its wide-reaching media channels, Guy Wewe Radio has cultivated a strong connection with its audience, delivering valuable insights and resources to empower individuals and businesses alike. By partnering with Magna Cyber, Guy Wewe Radio expands its offerings to include enterprise IT and cybersecurity services, providing its audience with access to the tools and expertise needed to thrive in the digital age."We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Guy Wewe Radio," said Jared Derival, Founder and Network Security Engineer at Magna Cyber. "Together, we are committed to breaking down barriers and making enterprise-level IT and cybersecurity services accessible to Haitian American businesses and residents. By leveraging our combined strengths, we will empower our community to harness the full potential of technology while safeguarding their digital assets."Guy Webern Guerrier, Founder of Guy Wewe Radio, echoed this sentiment, stating, "At Guy Wewe Radio, we are dedicated to serving our community by providing valuable resources and opportunities for growth. Our partnership with Magna Cyber represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower Haitian American businesses and residents with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today's digital world."Through joint initiatives, educational programs, and community outreach efforts, Magna Cyber and Guy Wewe Radio will work collaboratively to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and IT infrastructure for businesses and residents alike. By providing access to enterprise-level solutions and personalized support, they aim to drive innovation, growth, and resilience within the Haitian American community.For more information about Magna Cyber and its enterprise IT and cybersecurity services, visit magnacyber To learn more about Guy Wewe Radio and its media platform, download the Guy Wewe Radio A APP or visit Guy Wewe Radio A on all social media platforms.Contact:Jared DerivalCo-Founder...Magna Cyber, LLC3350 SW 148th Ave Suite 110Miramar FL,33027754-209-2552...

Jared Derival

Magna Cyber LLC

+1 954-667-3744

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Guy Wewe Radio Trusts Magna Cyber for Its Enterprise IT & Cyber Security