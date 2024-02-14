Mobile Payment Market Size 2024, Share, Growth, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group, the global mobile payment market size reached US$ 2,276.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9,821.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during 2024-2032.
Mobile payment refers to the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones or tablets, to make financial transactions. A mobile application, a secure transaction gateway, and near-field communication (NFC) technology are some of the essential elements of mobile payment. It allows users to make payments for goods and services, transfer money, or conduct other financial transactions using their mobile devices. The advantages of mobile payments include heightened convenience, expedited transactions, and broad accessibility, while also lessening dependence on tangible cash and cards, thus fostering financial inclusivity.
Mobile Payment Market Trends:
The increasing utilization of smartphones and other intelligent devices is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of mobile payment services among the working populace, owing to the hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, is fueling market expansion. Apart from this, the shift towards contactless interactions, propelled by sanitary considerations, has heightened the demand for mobile payment methods which inherently support touch-free transactions. Besides this, advancements in technologies like biometric authentication, encryption, and tokenization have further strengthened the security framework of mobile payments, alleviating concerns over fraud and data compromises.
Moreover, the burgeoning e-commerce industry has increased the need for secure and user-friendly payment options, further accelerating the uptake of mobile payments in online commerce. Other factors, including widespread adoption of mobile payments as they offer a convenient and hassle-free way to make transactions, implementation of robust security measures to protect user data and transactions, growing adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing integration with other services, such as loyalty programs, rewards, and digital wallets and government support, are contributing to the market growth.
Key Market
Segmentation:
The report has segmented the
global mobile payment market
based on mode of transaction, application and region.
Breakup by Mode of Transaction:
WAP (Wireless Application Protocol) NFC (Near field communications) SMS (Short Message Service) USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) Others
Breakup by Application:
Entertainment Energy and Utilities Healthcare Retail Hospitality and Transportation Others
Breakup by Region:
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the mobile payment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players.
FIS Gemalto (Thales Group) MasterCard Alipay (Ant Group) Visa Apple Google Samsung Electronics Bharti Airtel American Express Bank of America Citrus Payment Solutions LevelUp (Grubhub Inc.) MobiKwik One97 Communication Orange Oxigen Square Venmo (PayPal, Inc.) ZipCash Card Services
Key Highlights of The Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors Impact of COVID-19 Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
