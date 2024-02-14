Authorities Show Consequences Of Nighttime Shelling Of Kherson City Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city authorities showed the consequences of Russia's nighttime shelling of Kherson, with many damages recorded in the city center.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, Russians fired several times at Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank," he wrote.

As noted, the Russian military struck residential areas. The city central part was hit the most.

A video showing the aftermath of the shelling was also posted on Facebook by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin. He commented that at night, the occupiers again shelled residential areas, fires broke out at the sites of hits, and citizens' homes sustained significant damage.



As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian shelling damaged heating mains of two boiler houses in Kherson. One of them has been already restored.