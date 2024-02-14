Samarkand To Host New Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Science And Technology Park

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Iran and
Uzbekistan will establish a joint science and technology park in
Samarkand, Uzbekistan in the near future, Vice President of Iran,
Rouhollah Dehghani Firouz Abadi, said, Trend reports.
He spoke to reporters after the Cabinet meeting in Tehran on
February 14.
The VP noted that the joint park will likely be situated near a
university in Samarkand.
Dehghani Firouz Abadi also said that they are working on
determination of the exact location of the joint science and
technology park and the attraction of companies to this park.
According to him, Iranian side wanted to have the companies in
the park by the Iranian New Year (March 19, 2024). However, due to
the change of Uzbekistan's Minister of Public Education and the
resulting delays, the work will be completed by May 21.
In general, Iran is interested in working with Central Asian
countries on joint projects in different fields.
