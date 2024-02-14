An Inward Journey With Artist Rameshwar Broota In The Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Post-modernist painter and sculptor Rameshwar Broota's exploration into the world of abstraction has culminated into a body of works that are currently on display at Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam.

Presented by Vadehra Art Gallery, the solo exhibition illuminates the artist's preoccupation with layered painting and scraping processes.

The Capital-based artist is presently working in his revelatory period of abstraction.

Rameshwar Broota is drawn to exploring an inner journey of the human condition motivated by deep self-awareness.

His quintessentially laborious means of layering paint and scraping the surface with a blade to create unique variations in tone often lead to patterns and images emerging serendipitously in his compositions, which sometimes appear as a chaotic conclusion or genesis of time, technology, nature and mankind itself.

Broota is one of the most important artists from his generation of post-modernists.

Alongside his recent paintings, the exhibition also features a suite of multi-dimensional resin sculptures, bearing calligraphic texts, found objects and varying materials.

The glass-like opacity of the works prompts a magnified examination of the marks and layers held inside, becoming a kind of relic that invites repeated and concentrated viewing.

The practice and conscientiousness of Broota are steeped in an exploration of the fractures and friction of change and development that remain political in the real world, philosophical in the celestial phase and characteristically concurrent.

His work is included in many prestigious collections, including the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi; the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi; Lalit Kala Akademi, India; the Josip Broz Tito Museum, Yugoslavia; Kunst Museum,Dusseldorf, among others.

--IANS

sukant/prw