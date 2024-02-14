Ministry Of Interior Organises Activities To Celebrate Occasion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior organized a series of sports activities yesterday to celebrate the National Sport Day.

The activities, which took place at Qatar Sports Club, were attended by Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani, Director of Public Security Staff H E Major General Abdullah Mohammed Al Suwaidi, and President of the Qatar Police Sports Federation Brigadier Khaled Hamad Al Attiyah along with several directors and assistant directors from the Ministry of Interior, as well as a large number of Ministry of Interior staff. The event also saw participation from the Autism Parents Platform.

The Minister of State for Interior Affairs, stated that the Sports Day is an opportunity to remind ourselves of the importance of sports in our lives and its central role in improving the quality of life for individuals, especially in light of the modern lifestyle which has led to many negatives affecting the health of different individuals.

He emphasised that the Ministry of Interior has placed sports among its priorities by focusing on the health and physical fitness of its staff, providing the best sports facilities in all ministry buildings equipped with the best devices and capabilities, along with trainers and specialists to encourage ministry staff to engage in daily sports activities, given the importance of sports in people's lives in general and security personnel in particular.

He praised the efforts of the Qatar Police Sports Federation in organizing various sports events and competitions throughout the year, in which ministry staff, both military and civilian, participate significantly, motivating and encouraging them to engage in various sports activities. He urged all members of society and sectors to prioritize daily sports activities for a better life.

On his part, Staff Major General Abdullah Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director of Public Security, affirmed the importance of practicing sports and its positive impact on individuals and society. He pointed out that the Ministry of Interior ensures that sports are an essential part of its activities to maintain the physical fitness of security personnel, including officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel.

Maj Gen Khalifa Nasr Al Nasr, Director of Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Interior, stated that celebrating the National Sports Day annually reflects the great interest that sports receive in the State of Qatar and the principles it instills in people's lives. Regular practice of sports brings numerous benefits, including promoting positive thinking.

Maj Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Attiq, Director General of Passports, emphasized that participation in the National Sports Day is encouragement for everyone to continue engaging in sports and consider it a commendable behaviour that should be maintained.