Australian politician admitted to making error by combining prescription drugs with alcohol

(MENAFN) Barnaby Joyce, the former deputy prime minister of Australia, has admitted to making an error by combining prescription drugs with alcohol, following a widely circulated video capturing him in a drunken state. The footage, recorded on Wednesday night after Parliament's Question Time, shows the Nationals MP lying on a sidewalk with his feet in a planter, muttering profanities into his cell phone.



In an interview with the Seven network on Monday, Joyce explained that he was on prescription medication, and the combination with alcohol resulted in the behavior captured in the viral video. He expressed regret for the incident, emphasizing that he was not seeking sympathy or making excuses. The video, which initially surfaced on the weekend, depicts Joyce mumbling and using offensive language while on the phone with his wife, Vikki Campion.



Campion, commenting on the situation, suggested that Joyce was likely directing the profanity at himself, describing his tendency to self-flagellate. She noted that she was "half asleep" when she received the call and believed he was chastising himself for falling over.



While Joyce initially described the video as "very embarrassing" on Friday, he did not mention the involvement of prescription drugs or alcohol. In the recent interview, he clarified that the combination of medication and alcohol led to the animated and uncharacteristic behavior captured in the footage. The incident has sparked discussions about the impact of prescription drugs and alcohol misuse, prompting reflections on responsible behavior, particularly among public figures.



MENAFN14022024000045015687ID1107850353