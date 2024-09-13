Abdullah Condemns Daesh-Claimed Deaths In Daikundi

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has condemned the killing of 14 innocent people in central Daikundi province by four armed motorcyclists in a cruel manner.

The former head of High Council for National Reconciliation in the previous said:“With great sadness, I received the news that armed men shot and killed 14 of our innocent citizens on the Daikandi-Ghor highway in a very brutal manner. May Allah grant patience to the bereaved families.”

Local sources said four armed motorcyclist shot dead 14 people and four others in Palosang area of ​​Daikundi near Ghor province yesterday afternoon.

A resident of the area told Pajhwok on the condition of anonymity:“Yesterday, 18 people who wanted to welcome devotees returning from the pilgrimage in Karbala, Iraq, to Daikundi and Ghor provinces. They were stopped under the pretext of taking pictures and videos, two gunmen were taking their pictures, when the two others opened fire at them.”

Government officials are yet to say anything about the incident, but the Ministry of Interior has confirmed it to a private television and did not say anything about the deaths.

Daesh group has claimed responsibility for the incident by releasing a video.

