Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Porizontal Visibility Expected Today
9/13/2024 4:03:39 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be misty to foggy at places at first, and hot daytime with haze, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy to misty at first, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km/ 3 km or less at places at first.
Doha
13:29 - **:**
04:15 - **:**
40
Mesaieed
15:04 - **:**
04:54 - **:**
39
Wakrah
13:57 - **:**
05:19 - **:**
38
Al Khor
21:25 - 00:11
19:27 - 05:38
42
Ruwais
00:11 - 12:18
05:38 - 19:31
36
Dukhan
05:21 - 17:44
11:04 - **:**
38
Abu Samra
04:39 - 17:04
09:49 - 22:48
39
Sunrise: 05:19 LT
Sunset: 17:39 LT
