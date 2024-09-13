EU Commissioner Johansson Visits Zelensky's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva discussed with European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson a number of issues regarding cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.

This was reported by the Office press service, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that Zhovkva expressed his gratitude for the unprecedented assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainians displaced by war who now stay in the EU. He also noted Johansson's personal significant contribution to the deepening of cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.

The deputy head of the Office presented Ylva Johansson on behalf of the president with the Order of Merit, II degree, the press service added.

Photo: President's Office