EU Commissioner Johansson Visits Zelensky's Office
Date
9/13/2024 12:25:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva discussed with European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson a number of issues regarding cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.
This was reported by the Office press service, Ukrinform saw.
It is noted that Zhovkva expressed his gratitude for the unprecedented assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainians displaced by war who now stay in the EU. He also noted Johansson's personal significant contribution to the deepening of cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.
Read also:
EU hopes to have "good”,“reliable" partners in rebooted Ukrainian government
The deputy head of the Office presented Ylva Johansson on behalf of the president with the Order of Merit, II degree, the press service added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the President's Office officials discussed preparations for the Peace Summit and the implementation of the security agreement with the delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN13092024000193011044ID1108669521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.