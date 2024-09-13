US Carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt Leaves Middle East

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, has departed the Middle East after completing its mission, the Pentagon said today.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is heading to the Indo-Pacific area of operations after completing its mission in US Central Command, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered the Theodore Roosevelt to extend its deployment and remain in the region even after the arrival of fellow carrier Abraham Lincoln.

"We remain intensely focused on working with regional partners to de-escalate tensions and deter a wider regional conflict," the Ryder said.

